Fremont firefighters start annual ice rescue training

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"We go through the procedure of setting up our equipment, talking to the victim, trying to have some direct contact and giving them ways to try for them to self-rescue," Christensen said.

Part of this self-rescue process includes tossing the victim throw bags with a flotation device.

But if all else fails, Christensen said the rescuer must go out on the ice attached to a rope and calm the victim down.

"We kind of got to get behind them to get our rope around them in a rescue sling," he said. "And so that's part of the communication, where we keep talking back and forth, just trying to keep them calm, reassuring them and then we get the rescuer in the water."

The training is done in several groups across the course of the program, Christensen said.

"It's pretty effective, understanding how ice is formed and how what looks safe may not be safe and stuff like that," he said. "Because it also not only goes over how to do it in the lakes around here, but also the rivers and things with moving water."

Even with the training, Christensen said FFD is fortunate enough to have not had to make any ice rescues with people in recent years.

"We have had to rescue a few animals a couple years in the past," he said. "But it's mainly getting hands-on training and just kind of going through the procedures of getting it done safely and effectively."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0