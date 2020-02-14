Fremont firefighters start annual ice rescue training

Members of the Fremont Fire Department suited up and took a swim in near-freezing temperatures as part of its annual ice rescue training this month.
As part of the training, members take classes and head out to Johnson Lake to experience it firsthand and take a certification test through Dive Rescue International, said Fire Capt. Tom Christensen.
"We try to do it as ice is being formed, just depending on what type of winter we have," he said. "But we try to at least get the hands-on training done every year and the classroom training done every other year."
The first part of the training involves the class, which goes over the different types of rescues.
"We go through the anatomy of how ice is made and different types of ice, what the strengths are and stuff like that," Christensen said. "We'll go over rescue techniques in the classroom and how to tie ropes."
After the classroom portion, the members went out to Johnson Lake for training. Although FFD has trained its members for about 15 years, Christensen said the department has had cold-water rescue suits for much longer.
To begin training, Christensen said a hole had to be cut through the ice, as it was 6 inches thick. Once the hole was finished, a "victim" wearing one of the suits was placed in the water, while the members worked on how to communicate with them.
"We go through the procedure of setting up our equipment, talking to the victim, trying to have some direct contact and giving them ways to try for them to self-rescue," Christensen said.
Part of this self-rescue process includes tossing the victim throw bags with a flotation device.
But if all else fails, Christensen said the rescuer must go out on the ice attached to a rope and calm the victim down.
"We kind of got to get behind them to get our rope around them in a rescue sling," he said. "And so that's part of the communication, where we keep talking back and forth, just trying to keep them calm, reassuring them and then we get the rescuer in the water."
The training is done in several groups across the course of the program, Christensen said.
"It's pretty effective, understanding how ice is formed and how what looks safe may not be safe and stuff like that," he said. "Because it also not only goes over how to do it in the lakes around here, but also the rivers and things with moving water."
Even with the training, Christensen said FFD is fortunate enough to have not had to make any ice rescues with people in recent years.
"We have had to rescue a few animals a couple years in the past," he said. "But it's mainly getting hands-on training and just kind of going through the procedures of getting it done safely and effectively."