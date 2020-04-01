Fremont Friendship Center adapting to change

“As hard as it is for us not to have them here—how much harder is it for them to be stuck at home and not be able to go anywhere?” she said.

Seniors, like Hansen, are working to stay upbeat and maintain a daily routine.

“Every morning, I get up and I fix myself a good breakfast,” Hansen said.

She watches the news, but tries to avoid viewing the discouraging reports. Next, she drives to a place where she used to walk her little dog, Annie.

Hansen goes for a walk and then returns to her car.

She finds a pleasant place to park, drinks coffee and works crossword puzzles. She returns home to clean out closets and drawers.

“In the afternoon, I get out my sewing,” she said. “I have made two Quilts of Valor. I have sewn masks for the hospital and some masks that I sent to my children, just in case they have to be out and about where it’s not real safe. So I’m keeping busy.”

She’s cleaned up porch furniture, too. It’s on her porch where she sits and enjoys her neighborhood.

As part of her plan to stay healthy and happy, Hansen self-monitors her TV-viewing habits.