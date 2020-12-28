 Skip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center announces schedule changes due to potential winter storm
Fremont Friendship Center announces schedule changes due to potential winter storm

Folks at the Friendship Center

Some local residents get ready for lunch at the Fremont Friendship Center. This week's schedule at the center has changed due to a potential winter storm.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

The Fremont Friendship Center has announced some schedule changes for this week.

The Friendship Center will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Weather permitting, there will be a movie on the center side beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Attendees should listen to Big Dog Radio (98.9 FM) for any changes.

The Happy Players Polka Band will play Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. (instead of this week).

White elephant bingo will be played at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Everyone is welcome to bring a wrapped gift for the game.

The center will be closed on Friday for New Year’s Day.

