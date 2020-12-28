Fremont Friendship Center announces schedule changes due to potential winter storm

The Fremont Friendship Center has announced some schedule changes for this week.

The Friendship Center will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Weather permitting, there will be a movie on the center side beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Attendees should listen to Big Dog Radio (98.9 FM) for any changes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Happy Players Polka Band will play Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. (instead of this week).

White elephant bingo will be played at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Everyone is welcome to bring a wrapped gift for the game.

The center will be closed on Friday for New Year’s Day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.