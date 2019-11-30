Call 402-727-2815 by noon at least one day in advance of meal reservation. Transportation from your door available.
Monday: Taco joe sandwich or crab and shrimp macaroni salad. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; hand and foot, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money bingo, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Oven fried chicken breast or ham and swiss sandwich. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; coloring with Paulette, 10 a.m.; corn hole, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; manipulation card game, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Beef chili dog with cheese or turkey chef salad. Line dancing, 9 a.m.; Why Tai Chi?, 10 a.m.; music with Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Baked cod loin in basil sauce or turkey and cheese sandwich. Rummikub, 9 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; exercises, 9:15 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Meatloaf and gravy or classic chef salad. Hand and foot, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; UNO Attack, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10 a.m.; group game of Catch Phrase, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.