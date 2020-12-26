 Skip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center menu, activities for Dec. 28-31
People playing cards new floor
TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Dec. 28-31.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Chicken parmesan casserole. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; check in for afternoon activities, 12:15 p.m.; pitch and pool players, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Barbecue pork rib patty. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; walking club, 10 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; corn hole tournament, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Beef and bean chili. Christensen Field Main Arena front door opens, 9:45 a.m.; music with Happy Players, 10 a.m., bring your own chair, coffee, water or tea.

Thursday: Roast beef with gravy. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; walking club, 10 a.m.; white elephant bingo, 10:15 a.m., bring a wrapped gift; check in for afternoon activities, 12:15 p.m.; pitch and pool players, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Friday: Center is closed.

