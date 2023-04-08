Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 10-14.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Chicken breast in supreme sauce over brown rice with bell pepper zucchini and tomatoes, whole grain breadstick with margarine or crab salad on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, chocolate chip oatmeal bar or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Monday morning chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger on a whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and pickle slices, and cheesey hash browns or chicken Caesar salad with croutons and Caesar dressing over mixed greens, 100% grape juice, ambrosia salad, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; center closes at 10:15 a.m. for casino trip to Lincoln.

Wednesday: Sliced roast beef and gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots and Vienna bread with margarine or deli chicken and American cheese on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, decorated birthday cake or plain white cake, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; birthday celebration, 11:30 a.m.; hand and foot cards and sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Swedish meatballs, potato medley, diced glazed beets and petite roll with margarine or turkey and swiss on half of a ciabatta bun with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, diced pears, 1% or skim milk. Library book mobile, 9:30 a.m.; presentation by Dream Weaver, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Cheesy tuna and whole grain macaroni casserole, mixed greens salad with dressing, peas and carrots and Italian roll with margarine or classic chef salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.