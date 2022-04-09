Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 11-15

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Lemon pepper chicken breast over brown rice with bell pepper zucchini and tomatoes, and whole grain breadstick with margarine or crab salad on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, chocolate chip muffin or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger on a whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and pickle slices, and cheesy hash browns or deli chicken and American cheese on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, buffalo potato salad, ambrosia salad, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.; garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Baked ham, baked potato with sour cream, winter blend vegetables and whole grain bread slice with margarine or chicken Caesar salad with croutons and Caesar dressing over mixed greens, 100% grape juice, decorated birthday cake or plain white cake, 1% or skim milk. Treats from St. Croix Hospice, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; birthday cake, 11:30 a.m.; hand-n-foot/sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, diced glazed beets and petite roll with margarine or turkey and swiss on half a ciabatta bun with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, diced pears, 1% or skim milk. Book mobile with the library, 9:30 a.m.; pitch lessons/rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Cheesy tuna and whole grain macaroni casserole, romaine blend salad and dressing, peas and carrots, and Italian roll with margarine or classic chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

