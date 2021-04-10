 Skip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 12-16
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 12-16

Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 12-16.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Lemon pepper chicken breast, brown rice, zucchini and tomatoes, whole grain breadstick and margarine, chocolate chip muffin, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Hamburger patty, cheesy hash browns, mixed vegetables, whole grain hamburger bun, ambrosia fruit salad, lettuce and tomato slice, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco tournament, 10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10:45 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; farkle and rummikub, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Pork chop in gravy, half baked potato, winter blend vegetables, whole grain bread slice and margarine, plain cake square, sour cream, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; music with John Worsham, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, diced glazed beets, petite roll and margarine, strawberry applesauce, 1% milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; presentation by Ryan Sotham with the attorney general’s office, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Hamburger pizza pasta with pepperoni and whole grain rotini, corn, Italian blend vegetables, Italian roll and margarine, diced pears, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

