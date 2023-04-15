Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 17-21.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Ball park bratwurst on a whole grain mini hoagie bun, shredded kraut and cabbage, and seasoned potato wedges or roast beef and cheddar on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, french orange, 1% or skim milk. Monday morning chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Taco salad, sour cream and taco sauce or lemon pepper tuna salad on honey wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, sweet potato salad, peaches and strawberries, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class or pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Western omelet with ham, cheese, peppers and onion cheesy hash browns, blueberry muffin and orange juice or turkey chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch, fresh bananas, 1% or skim milk. Refreshments with Nye, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Kim Eames, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Meatloaf in gravy, twice-baked mashed potatoes, green beans, sourdough roll with margarine or cranberry chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, oatmeal cream pie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; shuffleboard, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Sweet and sour chicken breast, brown rice pilaf, cauliflower, and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or roast beef and swiss on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, glazed pineapple or pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; fish bowl game, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.