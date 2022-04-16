Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 18-22

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Ball park bratwurst, shredded sauerkraut, seasoned potato wedges and whole grain mini hoagie bun or roast beef and cheddar on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Taco salad, black beans and tortilla chips or turkey chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch, glazed pineapple or tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; presentation on hospice care, 10 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Western omelet with ham, cheese, peppers and onion, cheesy hash brown potatoes or lemon pepper tuna salad on honey wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, fresh banana, 1% or skim milk. Refreshments by Nye, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Beef ravioli with marinara sauce, carrot coins, romaine blend salad with dressing and garlic bread or teriyaki chicken strips, shredded carrots and chow mein noodles over mixed greens with Asian dressing, crackers, 100% orange juice, fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Bridge, 9:30 a.m.; pitch lessons/rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Sweet and sour chicken breast, brown rice pilaf, cauliflower and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or roast beef and swiss on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, Jell-O cake or diet Jell-O cake, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; dominoes, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

