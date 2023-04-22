Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 24-28.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Turkey tetrazzini with whole grain pasta, green peas, chuckwagon corn and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or black and bleu salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, diced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auction, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 10-grain fish filet, tartar sauce, diced baby red potatoes, spring blend vegetables and marble rye with margarine or egg salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, tropical fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or King’s Corner, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Country fried steak with brown gravy, mashed potatoes, diced carrots and honey wheat bread with margarine or turkey and cheddar on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, sliced pears, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Bill Chrastil, 10 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Beef ravioli with marinara sauce, Italian blend vegetables, mixed greens salad with dressing and whole grain breadstick with margarine or BLT salad, croutons, 100% fruit punch, fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; trivia, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Pork chop in gravy, potato medley, winter blend vegetables and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or deli sliced chicken and American cheese on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, apple cinnamon muffin, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10:30 a.m.