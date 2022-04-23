Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 25-29.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Turkey tetrazzini with whole grain pasta, green peas, chuckwagon corn and whole grain dinner with margarine or black and bleu salad, tomato wedges, crackers, 100% grape juice, diced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auction, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 10-grain fish filet, tartar sauce, diced baby red potatoes, spring blend vegetables and marble rye with margarine or egg salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, tropical fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and Vienna bread with margarine or turkey and cheddar on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, sliced pears, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Julie Couch, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Meatloaf in gravy, twice-baked mashed potatoes, green beans and sourdough roll with margarine or BLT salad, housemade croutons, 100% fruit punch, oatmeal cream pie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub/pitch lessons, 9:30 a.m.; The Power of Positivity, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Pork chop with gravy, potato medley, winter blend vegetables and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or deli sliced chicken and American cheese on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, bleu cheese coleslaw, apple cinnamon muffin, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; dominoes, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

