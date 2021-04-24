 Skip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 26-30
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 26-30

Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 26-30.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Turkey tetrazzini with whole grain pasta, green peas, chuck wagon corn, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, diced peaches, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 10-grain fish filet, diced baby red potatoes, spring blend vegetables, marble rye with margarine, peanut butter cookie, tartar sauce, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco tournament, 10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10:45 a.m.; shuffleboard, farkle and rummikub, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, Vienna bread with margarine, sliced pears, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; board meeting, 9:15 a.m.; music with Julie Couch, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Meatloaf in gravy, twice baked whipped potatoes, green beans, sourdough roll with margarine, oatmeal cream pie, 1% milk. Suicide prevention presentation, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Baked ham, potato medley, winter blend vegetables, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, cherry muffin square, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Family Feud, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

