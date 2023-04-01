Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 3-7.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Sloppy joe sandwich on a whole grain hamburger bun, potato wedges and mixed vegetables or creamy cheese tortellini over mixed greens with grape tomatoes and black olives, crackers, cinnamon pear slices, 1% or skim milk. Monday morning chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Cheesy chicken breast, fiesta rice, fiesta bean trio and whole grain breadstick with margarine or three-meat hoagie, pea salad, fruit cocktail, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; Fremont Therapy and Wellness presentation, 10 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class or pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Baked ham, baked potato with sour cream, Brussel sprouts and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or turkey chef salad, crackers, Jell-O cake or diet Jell-O cake, apple juice, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; music with John Worsham, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Creamed chicken gravy over buttermilk biscuit, diced baby red potatoes, broccoli, or ham and Swiss cheese on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, peanut butter cookie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; presentation with Nye Health Services, 10 a.m.; Merry Makers presents Cynthia Johnson, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Breaded fish wedge sandwich with tartar sauce, leaf lettuce and tomato, barbecue baked beans, crinkle cut carrots and whole grain coney bun or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.