Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 4-8

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Sloppy joe sandwich on a whole grain hamburger bun, potato wedges and mixed vegetables or creamy cheese tortellini over mixed greens with grape tomato and black olives, crackers, cinnamon pear slices, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; diner’s choice meeting, noon; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Cheesy chicken breast, fiesta rice, fiesta bean trio and whole grain breadstick with margarine or three-meat hoagie, pea salad, fruit cocktail, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Sliced roast beef and gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots and honey wheat bread with margarine or turkey chef salad, crackers, apple juice, strawberry shortcake with whipped topping or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lesson, 9:30 a.m.; music with John Worsham, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Creamed chicken gravy or buttermilk biscuit, diced baby red potatoes and broccoli or ham and swiss cheese on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, oatmeal raisin cookie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Bridge or rummikub/pitch lessons, 9:30 a.m.; Nye presentation, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Breaded fish wedge sandwich with tartar sauce, leaf lettuce and tomato, barbecue baked beans, cauliflower and whole grain coney bun or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

