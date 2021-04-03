 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 5-9
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 5-9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 5-9.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Sloppy joe sandwich, seasoned potatoes wedges, mixed vegetables, whole grain hamburger bun, tropical fruit mix, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday: Cheesy chicken breast, fiesta rice, fiesta bean trio, whole grain breadstick and margarine, fruit cocktail, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco tournament, 10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10:45 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; farkle and rummikub, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Roast beef and gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots, honey wheat bread with margarine, plain cake square, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; movie Wednesday with Marv’s Marvelous Popcorn; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Creamed chicken gravy, diced baby red potatoes, broccoli, buttermilk biscuit, peaches, 1% milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; shuffleboard, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Barbecue pork rib patty, barbecue baked beans, cauliflower, whole grain coney bun, mandarin oranges, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News