Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for April 5-9.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Sloppy joe sandwich, seasoned potatoes wedges, mixed vegetables, whole grain hamburger bun, tropical fruit mix, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday: Cheesy chicken breast, fiesta rice, fiesta bean trio, whole grain breadstick and margarine, fruit cocktail, 1% milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco tournament, 10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10:45 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; farkle and rummikub, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Roast beef and gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots, honey wheat bread with margarine, plain cake square, 1% milk. Coffee time, 9 a.m.; movie Wednesday with Marv’s Marvelous Popcorn; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.