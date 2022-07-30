Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 1-5.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Cheeseburger or BLT Supreme Salad. Rummikub/dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; Funny $ card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Center closes at 10 a.m. Trip to Blackbird Bend Casino.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or chef salad with ham, turkey and egg. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; Music with the Links, 10 a.m.; Hand, knee and foot card game, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Oven-Fried Chicken Breast or Roast Beef Chef Salad. Bridge or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; Cyber Security-Nye, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Salisbury steak with gravy or cranberry chicken salad on a croissant. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo with Pro-Med Care, 10:30 a.m.; center closes at 12:30 p.m.