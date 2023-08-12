Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 14-18.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Pork fritter with gravy, baked potato with sour cream, broccoli cuts and Vienna bread slice with margarine or ranch chicken salad on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, Oreo cookies or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Sliced turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn and whole grain breadstick with margarine or roast beef and swiss on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, three bean salad, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; Phase Ten, 10 a.m.; King’s Corner, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class and cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Bratwurst on a whole grain mini hoagie bun, sauerkraut and cabbage, and diced beets or turkey chef salad, mixed greens salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, tropical fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Refreshments with Nye, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; hand and foot cards and sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Liver with onion gravy, mashed potatoes, carrot coins and honey wheat bread with margarine or Italian sandwich on Vienna bread, potato salad, regular or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Beginner line dance lesson, 9:30 a.m.; financial education with First Interstate Bank, 9:45 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Whole grain spaghetti and meat sauce, mixed greens side salad with dressing, green beans and whole grain breadstick with margarine or ham salad on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, cinnamon pears, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.