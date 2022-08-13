Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 15-19.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Pork fritter with gravy, baked potato with sour cream, Mediterranean blend, and whole grain breadstick with margarine or ranch chicken salad on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, Oreo cookies or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: All beef Chicago dog on a whole grain hot dog bun and potato medley or roast beef and swiss on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, tropical fruit, 1% or skim milk. Bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Cheesy broccoli chicken breast, brown rice pilaf, honey roasted baby carrots and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or Italian sandwich on Vienna bread, sweet potato salad, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Refreshments from Nye, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Liver with onion gravy, mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, and honey wheat bread with margarine or turkey chef salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, chocolate chip or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Early bird bingo 9:15 a.m.; hospice presentation, 10 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Italian casserole with ground sausage, peppers, alfredo and cavatapi pasta, mixed greens, dressing, cauliflower and Italian dinner roll with margarine or ham salad on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, ambrosia salad, 1% or skim milk. Farkle, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.