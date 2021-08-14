Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 16-20.
Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.
Monday: Pork fritter with gravy, baked potato, sour cream, corn, and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or ranch chicken salad on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, strawberry delight or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: All beer Chicago dog on a whole grain bun, sliced tomato, pickle spear, diced onion and potato medley or tuna salad on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, strawberry applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Cheesy broccoli chicken breast, brown rice pilaf, honey roasted baby carrots and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or Italian sandwich, sweet potato salad, tropical fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with John Worsham, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Liver with onion gravy, mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, and honey wheat bread with margarine or turkey chef salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, chocolate chip or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; Name that Tune, 10:15 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Italian casserole with ground sausage, peppers, alfredo and cavatapi pasta, romaine blend salad and dressing, cauliflower, and Italian dinner roll with margarine or ham salad on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, ambrosia salad, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.