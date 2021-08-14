Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 16-20.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Pork fritter with gravy, baked potato, sour cream, corn, and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or ranch chicken salad on a Kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, strawberry delight or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: All beer Chicago dog on a whole grain bun, sliced tomato, pickle spear, diced onion and potato medley or tuna salad on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, strawberry applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.