Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 2-6.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Cheeseburger or BLT supreme salad. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Chicken picata or ham sandwich. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meatballs or chef salad. Movie Wednesday with Marv’s Marvelous Popcorn, 9:45 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Oven fried chicken breast or roast beef chef salad. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; presentation with Nye, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Salisbury steak with gravy or cranberry chicken salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Wheel of Fortune, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

