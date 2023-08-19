Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 21-25.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: 10-grain fish, tartar sauce, potato medley, diced carrots and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or turkey and swiss on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30.

Tuesday: Sloppy joe sandwich on a whole grain hamburger bun, au gratin potatoes and green beans or crab salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, fresh peach, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; Phase Ten, 10:15 a.m.; cheat cards, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; cards, 1:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Pork chop with pineapple salsa, diced sweet potatoes, peas and whole grain petite roll with margarine or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing and housemade croutons over mixed greens salad, 100% grape juice, strawberry short cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; music with Julie Couch, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: All-beef Chicago dog on a whole grain hot dog bun and potato wedges or ham chef salad, 100% fruit punch, crackers, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Beginner line dance lesson, 9:30 a.m.; group Catch Phrase, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Chicken breast in supreme sauce over brown rice with peppers, stewed tomatoes and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or Philly cheesesteak salad, 100% grape juice, crackers, cookie (regular or diet), 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; volleyball match with Nye, 10-11 a.m.