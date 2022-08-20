Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 22-26.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: 10-grain fish, tartar sauce, twice baked mashed potatoes, green beans and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or Philly cheesesteak salad, 100% grape juice, crackers, vanilla pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub/dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Soft shell beef taco, sour cream and taco sauce or crab salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, sweet potato salad, peaches and strawberries, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich on a whole grain wheat bun, scalloped potatoes and broccoli salad or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing and housemade croutons over mixed greens salad, 100% grape juice, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Bill Chrastil, 10 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Sliced turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green peas and whole grain breadstick with margarine or ham chef salad, 100% fruit punch, crackers, cinnamon apple slices or plain applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Bridge or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; getting to know you, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Pork chop with pineapple salsa, baked sweet potato, California blend vegetables and whole grain petite roll with margarine or turkey and swiss sandwich on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, strawberry shortcake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; dominoes or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.