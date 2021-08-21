 Skip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 23-27
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 23-27

Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 23-27.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: 10-grain fish, tartar sauce, twice-baked mashed potato, green beans, whole grain dinner roll and margarine or Philly cheesesteak salad, 100% grape juice, crackers, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Soft shell beef taco, fiesta corn, sour cream and taco sauce or crab salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, sweet potato salad, vanilla pudding or mixed fruit, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco and corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; board meeting, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich on a Kaiser bun, scalloped potatoes and broccoli salad or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing and homemade croutons over romaine blend salad, 100% grape juice, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Julie Couch, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Sliced turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green peas and whole grain bread stick with margarine or ham chef salad, 100% fruit punch, crackers, cinnamon apple slices or plain applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; getting to know you bingo, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Pork chop with pineapple salsa, baked sweet potato, California blend vegetables and whole grain petite roll with margarine or roast beef and swiss on a Kaiser bun, three-bean salad, strawberry shortcake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

