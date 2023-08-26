Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Pulled pork sandwich on a Kaiser bun, scalloped potatoes and broccoli or cranberry chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, sliced pears, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auction, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Walking beef taco or turkey chef salad, 100% fruit punch, crackers, strawberries and pineapple, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; Phase Ten, 10 a.m.; King’s Corner, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; cards, 1:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Chicken Marsala, brown rice pilaf, winter blend vegetables and marble bread slice with margarine or roast beef chef salad, 100% fruit punch, crackers, butterscotch or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Bill Chrastil, 10 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Barbecue meatballs, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables and 100% wheat bread with margarine or ham and American cheese on a whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, fruit cocktail, 1% or skim milk. Beginner line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Not available.