Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 29-Sept. 2.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Swiss steak and brown gravy, diced baby reds, brussels sprouts and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or cranberry chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, sliced pears, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auction, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Asian beef and rice casserole, oriental blend vegetables, carrot coins, fortune cookie and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or turkey chef salad, 100% fruit punch, crackers, sugar cookie or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class – art journaling, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Chicken marsala, brown rice pilaf, winter blend vegetables and marble bread slice with margarine or roast beef chef salad, 100% fruit punch, crackers, butterscotch or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Kim Eames, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Barbecue meatballs, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables and 100% wheat bread with margarine or ham and American cheese on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, fruit cocktail, 1% or skim milk. Bridge or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; “Don’t fall, into fall” by Nye Health Services, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Grilled chicken sandwich on a whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce, pickles and sliced tomatoes, barbecue baked beans and potato wedges or classic chef salad, 100% fruit punch, whole grain breadstick with margarine, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.