Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 7-11.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Ground beef stew with vegetables, chuckwagon corn and buttermilk biscuit with margarine or ham and American cheese on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, cinnamon apples, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Meatloaf in tomato gravy, cheesy whip potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, whole grain dinner roll with margarine or black and bleu salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, cherry vanilla yogurt or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; Fremont Therapy presentation, 10 a.m.; Phase 10 or cheat cards, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; crafts and cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Cheesy broccoli chicken breast, brown rice pilaf, oven roasted vegetables and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or egg salad on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Ben Tomasello, 10:30 a.m.; birthday celebration, 11:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Potato crunch fish wedge, tartar sauce, garlic roasted diced reds, Brussels sprouts and rye bread slice and margarine or sliced turkey and American cheese on a hamburger bun with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, fudge round or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Mobile library at the center, 9:30 a.m.; beginner line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Grilled chicken sandwich on a whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce, pickles and sliced tomatoes, and barbecue baked beans or classic chef salad, 100% fruit punch, whole grain breadstick with margarine, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.