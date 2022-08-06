 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 8-12

Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 8-12.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Chicken fried rice, oriental blend vegetables, carrot coins, fortune cookie and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or ham and American cheese on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub/dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Meatloaf in tomato gravy, cheesy whip potatoes, peas and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or black and bleu salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, cherry vanilla yogurt or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class – aprons, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Open faced roast beef sandwich on whole grain bread, mashed potatoes and gravy, and diced beets or egg salad on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Pam Kragt, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Potato crunch fish wedge, tartar sauce, garlic roasted baby reds, brussels sprouts, and rye bread slice with margarine or sliced turkey and American cheese on a hamburger bun with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, fudge round or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Bridge or rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; library book mobile, 9:30 a.m.; library presentation, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Center closed for Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging Walk-a-thon.

