Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 9-13.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Chicken fried rice, oriental blend vegetables, carrot coins, fortune cookie and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or ham and American cheese on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m., pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Meatloaf in tomato gravy, cheesy whip potatoes, peas, and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or black and bleu salad, crackers and 100% apple juice, cherry vanilla yogurt or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.