Fremont Friendship Center menu
Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 9-13.
Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.
Monday: Chicken fried rice, oriental blend vegetables, carrot coins, fortune cookie and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or ham and American cheese on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m., pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Meatloaf in tomato gravy, cheesy whip potatoes, peas, and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or black and bleu salad, crackers and 100% apple juice, cherry vanilla yogurt or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Open faced roast beef and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes and diced beets or egg salad on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato and marinated vegetable salad, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; drawing for motorized chair, 11:30 a.m.; hand and foot/sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday: Cod loin in Italian cream sauce, garlic roasted baby reds, brussels sprouts and rye bread slice with margarine or sliced turkey and American cheese on a hamburger bun with lettuce and tomato and three bean salad, fudge round or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; funny trivia, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Grilled chicken sandwich on a whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes, barbecue baked beans and potato wedges or classic chef salad, 100% fruit punch and whole grain breadstick with margarine, sliced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.