Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Dec. 12-16.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Potato crunch fish fillet, baked sweet potato, zucchini and tomatoes and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or chicken salad on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Country fried steak and gravy, garlic whipped potatoes, country blend vegetables and Vienna bread slice with margarine or BLT supreme salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, pear slices, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle and craft class, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Baked ham, twice baked whipped potato, cheesy broccoli, whole grain dinner roll and margarine or roast beef and American cheese on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Billy Troy, 10 a.m.; birthday cake, 11:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Salisbury steak and brown gravy, diced baby red potatoes, parslied carrots and sour dough roll with margarine or Italian sandwich on Vienna bread, broccoli salad, peaches and strawberries, 1% or skim milk. Early bird bingo, 9:30-10:15 a.m.; music by Mike McCracken, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Barbecue chicken breast on a whole grain hamburger bun, barbecue baked beans and coleslaw or classic chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch, fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.