Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Dec. 13-17.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Baked cod loin in sweet basil sauce, baked sweet potato, zucchini and tomatoes, and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or tuna salad on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Country fried steak and gravy, garlic whipped potatoes, country blend vegetables and Vienna bread slice with margarine or BLT supreme salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, plum halves, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or shuffleboard, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or moan and groan, 1:30 p.m.; garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Baked ham, twice-baked whipped potato, cheesy broccoli and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or roast beef and American on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, cheesecake with cherry topping or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Snacks from Nye, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with John Worsham, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Salisbury steak and brown gravy, diced baby red potatoes, parslied carrots and sour dough roll with margarine or Italian sandwich, broccoli salad, fruit cocktail, 1% or skim milk. Bridge, 9:30 a.m.; group game of Catch Phrase, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Barbecue chicken breast on whole grain hamburger bun, barbecue baked beans and potato salad or classic chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch, pear slices, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

