Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Dec. 19-23.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Hearty country gravy with sausage over whole grain jumbo biscuit and breakfast potatoes or deli chicken and American cheese on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, sliced peaches, orange juice, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub and dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auction, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 10-grain fish filet with tartar sauce, California blend vegetables, corn casserole and whole grain bread slice with margarine or roast beef and swiss on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, oatmeal cream pie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Sliced roast beef and gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans almondine and petite dinner roll with margarine or chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, sweet potato salad, cheesecake with cherry topping or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Refreshments from Nye Health Services, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Roast pork chop with garlic mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, peas and pearl onions, and 100% whole wheat bread with margarine or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing and housemade croutons over mixed green salad, 100% grape juice, mandarin oranges and pineapple, 1% or skim milk. Christmas trivia, 10 a.m.; ugly Christmas sweater contest, 10:15 a.m.; Christmas bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Center is closed.