Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Dec. 20-24.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Deli chicken and American cheese on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, and marinated vegetable salad or hearty country gravy with sausage over whole grain jumbo biscuit, breakfast potatoes, sliced peaches, orange juice, 1% or skim milk. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auction, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament with pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Roast beef and Swiss on marble bread with lettuce and tomato and creamy coleslaw or 10-grain fish filet with tartar sauce, winter blend, corn casserole, whole grain bread slice with margarine, fresh banana, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cornhole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.; moan and groan, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Chicken salad on croissant with lettuce and tomato, and sweet potato salad or Swedish meatballs, baked potato and sour cream, stewed tomatoes, wheat berry roll with margarine, strawberry yogurt cup or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Pork chop with garlic mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, peas and pearl onions, and 100% whole wheat bread with margarine or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing and housemade croutons over romaine blend salad, 100% grape juice, mandarin oranges and pineapple, 1% or skim milk. Ugly Christmas sweater contest, 10 a.m.; Christmas trivia, 10 a.m.; Christmas bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Center closed.

