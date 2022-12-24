 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Dec. 26-30

Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Dec. 26-30. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Center is closed.

Tuesday: Barbecue pork rib patty on a whole grain hamburger bun, baby red potatoes and Brussel sprouts or turkey chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, fudge round or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Beef and three-bean chili, chuckwagon corn and whole grain breadstick with margarine and honey or ham salad on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Wayne Miller, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Swedish meatballs, baked potato and sour cream, stewed tomatoes and wheat berry roll with margarine or BLT supreme salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, butterscotch or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; white elephant bingo, 10:15 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Ham and beans, carrot coins, mixed greens salad, dressing, and cornbread with margarine and honey or chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, fruit cocktail, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; New Year’s Eve party with trivia, snacks and games, 10:30 a.m.

