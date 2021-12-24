Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Dec. 27-31.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Center is closed.

Tuesday: Barbecue pork rib patty on a whole grain hamburger bun, baby red potatoes and brussels sprouts or turkey chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, frosted brownie or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or shuffleboard, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.; moan and groan, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Beef and three-bean chili, chuckwagon corn, cornbread with margarine and honey or ham salad on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, pineapple tidbits, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Wayne Miller, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Sliced roast beef and gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, rye bread with margarine or BLT supreme salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, butterscotch or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:15 a.m.; white elephant bingo (bring one wrapped, clean and lightly used gift), 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Center is closed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.