Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Dec. 5-9.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Chicken cordon bleu with Swiss mornay sauce, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or ham chef salad, 100% fruit punch, crackers, peanut butter or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub and dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Italian goulash with whole grain elbow noodles, Italian blend vegetables, mixed greens salad with dress and Italian roll with margarine or egg salad on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, three-bean salad, diced pears, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Open-faced roast beef sandwich on a whole grain bread slice with gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, and Brussels sprouts or turkey chef salad, 100% fruit punch, crackers, peach yogurt or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Christmas movie and Marv’s Marvelous Popcorn, 9:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken breast, Oriental blend vegetables, baked potato with sour cream, fortune cookie and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or black and bleu salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, tropical fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Library book mobile, 9:30 a.m.; Humanities of Nebraska Country Christmas Music, 9:45 a.m.; bingo, 10:45 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Seafood chowder, garlic and butter diced reds, cauliflower and whole grain bread stick with margarine or roast beef and cheddar on a whole grain bun with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.