Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Dec. 6-10.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Chicken cordon bleu with Swiss mornay sauce, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or ham chef salad, 100 % fruit punch, crackers, peanut butter or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Italian goulash with whole grain elbow noodles, Italian blend vegetables, romaine blend salad with dressing and Italian roll with margarine or egg salad on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, three bean salad, diced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cornhole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or moan and groan, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Sliced roast beef with gravy, garlic whipped potatoes, brussel sprouts and whole grain petite roll with margarine or turkey chef salad, 100% fruit punch, crackers, decorated or plain birthday cake, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Bill Chrastil, 10 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken breast, oriental blend vegetables, baked potato with sour cream, fortune cookie and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or roast beef and cheddar on a whole grain bun with lettuce and tomato, cowboy caviar, tropical fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Line dance for beginners, 9:30 a.m.; name that tune Christmas carols, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Seafood chowder, garlic and butter diced reds, mixed vegetables and marble bread slice with margarine or black and bleu salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, fruit crisp or fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.