Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Feb. 14-18

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Baked ham, baked sweet potatoes, winter mix and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or turkey chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, strawberry cheesecake, pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Snacks with Nye, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger on a whole grain hamburger bun with leaf lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickle slices and baked beans or teriyaki chicken strips, shredded carrots and Chow Mein noodles over salad mix with Asian dressing, crackers, 100% apple juice, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or shuffleboard, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.; garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Cheese omelet, chef Mike’s cheese sauce, breakfast potatoes, vegetable juice and blueberry muffin or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, glazed pineapple, 1% or skim milk. Shuffle board, 9:30 a.m.; group game of Catch Phrase, 10 a.m.; Minute to Win It, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Teriyaki meatballs, oriental blend vegetables, brown rice pilaf, fortune cookie and cinnamon raisin bread with margarine or chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing, housemade croutons, romaine lettuce blend, 100% grape juice, diced pears, 1% milk. Bridge/walking club, 9:30 a.m.; “20 Ways to Eat More Fruits and Vegetables,” 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Cheese ravioli in marinara with shredded mozzarella, cauliflower, romaine blend salad, dressing and whole grain breadstick with margarine or pecan cranberry chicken salad with grapes on cinnamon raisin bread, cowboy caviar, frosted brownie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo with Fremont Therapy and Wellness, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

