Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Feb. 20-24.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Center closed.

Tuesday: Turkey breast and gravy, mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or sliced ham and American cheese on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, strawberry short cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class or pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Baked cod loin in citrus cream sauce, baked sweet potato, green beans and pumpernickel bread with margarine or turkey and cheddar with leaf lettuce and tomato on ciabatta bread, coleslaw, fruit cocktail, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; farkle, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Soft shell beef taco, fiesta corn, sour cream and taco sauce or Greek chicken salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; Fremont Therapy presentation, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: 10-grain fish fillet, tartar sauce, oven roasted baby reds, oven roasted vegetables and Italian roll with margarine or ham chef salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, chocolate chip cookie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; Merry Makers presents Rockin’ Woody, 10:30 a.m.