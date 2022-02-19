 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Feb. 21-25

Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Feb. 21-25

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Center closed.

Tuesday: Turkey breast and gravy, potato medley, zucchini and tomatoes, and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or sliced ham and American on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, strawberry short cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or corn hole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Liver with onion gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans and wheat berry roll with margarine or turkey and cheddar with leaf lettuce and tomato on half a ciabatta roll, coleslaw, fruit cocktail, 1% or skim milk. Shuffle board, 9:30 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with John Worsham, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Soft shell beef taco, fiesta corn, eight-inch tortilla, sour cream and taco sauce or Greek chicken salad with Greek feta dressing, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; checkers, 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: 10-grain fish filet, tartar sauce, oven roasted baby reds, oven roasted vegetables, and Italian roll with margarine or ham chef salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, chocolate chip cookie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; dominoes, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Bohemian pitch, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

