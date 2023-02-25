Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Feb. 27-March 3.
Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.
- Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, Brussels sprouts and marble bread with margarine or chicken pasta salad over romaine blend salad, tomato wedges, housemade croutons, classic fruit salad, 1% or skim milk. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; funny money auctions, 11 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.
- Tuesday: Beef and bean chili, baked potato with sour cream, mixed greens side salad, dressing and cornbread with margarine or turkey and cheddar with leaf lettuce and tomato on ciabatta bread, coleslaw, tropical fruit, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.
- Wednesday: Liver with onion gravy, whipped potatoes, country blend vegetables and honey wheat bread with margarine or Greek chicken salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, apricot halves, 1% or skim milk. Activity schedule not available.
- Thursday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, winter blend vegetables and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or creamy crab and baby shrimp, macaroni salad on mixed greens salad, tomato wedges, crackers, cinnamon apple slices, 1% or skim milk. Activity schedule not available.
- Friday: Breaded fish sandwich on a whole grain hamburger bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce, potato medley and carrot coins or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, diet fruited gelatin, 1% or skim milk. Activity schedule not available.