Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Feb. 6-10.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Oven fried chicken breast and gravy, oven roasted baby reds, green peas, and honey wheat bread with margarine or deli roast beef and cheddar cheese on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, diced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub and dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Italian meatballs, baked potato with sour cream, broccoli and whole grain breadstick with margarine or creamy cheese tortellini over mixed greens salad with grape tomatoes and black olives, crackers, sugar cookie or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Sliced roast beef and gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and Vienna bread with margarine or deli ham and American cheese on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Julie Couch, 10:30 a.m.; celebrate birthdays, 11:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Meatloaf and gravy, twice-baked mashed potatoes, glazed carrots and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or turkey and swiss on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; library book mobile, 9:30 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Pork fritter, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and marble bread with margarine or chicken pasta salad over mixed greens salad, tomato wedges, croutons, sliced pears, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.