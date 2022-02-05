Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Feb. 7-11

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Oven-fried chicken breast and gravy, oven roasted baby reds, green peas and honey wheat bread with margarine or deli roast beef and cheddar cheese on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, diced peaches, 1% or skim milk. Sip and chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Italian meatballs, baked potato with sour cream, broccoli, and whole grain breadstick with margarine, creamy cheese tortellini over romaine blend salad with grape tomatoes and black olives, crackers, sugar cookie or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cornhole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Sliced roast beef and gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and Vienna bread with margarine or deli chicken and American cheese on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, decorated birthday cake or plain cake square, 1% or skim milk. Line dance lesson, 9:30 a.m.; music with Julie Couch, 10:30 a.m.; birthday cake, 11:30 a.m.; hand and foot/sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Meatloaf and gravy, twice-baked mashed potatoes, glazed carrots and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or turkey and swiss on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, fruit mix, 1% or skim milk. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; autograph bingo, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Pork fritter, mashed potatoes and gravy, creamed cabbage and marble bread with margarine or chicken pasta salad over romaine blend salad, tomato wedges, homemade croutons, sliced pears, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.