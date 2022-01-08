 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Jan. 10-15

  • 0
Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Jan. 10-15.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Beef stew or egg salad on a croissant. Sip and Chat, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich or BLT salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or shuffleboard, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle or moan and groan, 1:30 p.m.; garbage cards, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Italian meatballs or chef salad. Snacks from Nye, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with The Links, 10 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Pork fritter or chicken pasta salad over lettuce. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; Fremont Therapy and Wellness presentation, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament/pool players, 12:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Friday: Baked cod in citrus cream sauce or Greek chicken salad. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; dominoes, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News