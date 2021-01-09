Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Jan. 11-15

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Beef stew. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; check in for afternoon activities, 12:15 p.m.; pitch and pool players, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Breaded chicken patty. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco tournament, 10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10:45 a.m.

Wednesday: Italian meatballs. Christensen Field Main Arena front door opens, 9:45 a.m.; music with Billy Troy, 10 a.m., bring your own chair, coffee, water or tea.

Thursday: Pork fritter with gravy. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; walking club, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; check in for afternoon activities, 12:15 p.m.; pitch and pool players, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Friday: Baked cod loin in citrus cream sauce. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; Family Feud, 10:30 a.m.

