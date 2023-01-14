 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Jan. 16-20

Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Jan. 16-20.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Center closed.

Tuesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, broccoli and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or roast beef and swiss on marble bread with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, pear slices, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class or pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Soft shell beef taco, sour cream, taco sauce, and fiesta corn or turkey chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, applesauce, 1% or skim milk. Refreshments from Nye Health Services, 9:15 a.m.; shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; music with Tim Javorsky, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Thursday: Turkey breast and gravy, potato medley, green beans and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or sliced ham and American cheese on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, oatmeal raisin cookie or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Corn hole, 9:45 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Salisbury steak with onion gravy, whipped potatoes, country blend vegetables and breadstick with margarine or ham chef salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, fudge round or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

