Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Jan. 17-21

Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Jan. 17-21

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Center is closed.

Tuesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes or roast beef and swiss sandwich. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cornhole, 10:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.; moan and groan, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Soft shell beef taco or turkey chef salad. Snacks from Nye, 9:15 a.m.; line dance lessons, 9:30 a.m.; music with Billy Troy, 10:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Turkey breast with gravy or ham and cheese sandwich. Walking club, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 9:30 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Salisbury steak or turkey and cheddar on a ciabatta bun. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; dominoes, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

