Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Jan. 18-22
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Jan. 18-22

Folks at the Friendship Center

Some local residents get ready for lunch at the Fremont Friendship Center. This week's schedule includes Tai Chi and a computer safety presentation.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Jan. 18-22

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Center is closed.

Tuesday: California cheesy chicken with brown rice casserole. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; getting to know you, 10:15 a.m.; bunco tournament, 10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 10:45 a.m.

Wednesday: Tacos. Christensen Field Main Arena front door opens, 9:45 a.m.; music with John Worsham, 10 a.m., bring your own chair, coffee, water or tea; board meeting, 1 p.m.

Thursday: Turkey breast with gravy. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; walking club, 10 a.m.; poker bingo, 10:30 a.m.; check in for afternoon activities, 12:15 p.m.; pitch and pool players, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Friday: Salisbury steak. Center opens, 9:15 a.m.; Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; horse derby, 10:30 a.m.

