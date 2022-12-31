 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Jan. 2-6

Fremont Friendship Center

The Fremont Friendship Center is located at 1730 W. 16th St. 

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Jan. 2-6.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Center is closed.

Tuesday: Beef maccaroni casserole with cavatappi noodles, corn, capri blend vegetables and 100% whole grain bread with margarine or cranberry chicken salad with grapes on cinnamon raisin bread, marinated vegetable salad, mandarin oranges, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or king’s corner, 10 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; craft class or pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Roasted pork chop with apple chutney, mashed potatoes, green peas and whole grain dinner roll with margarine or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% fruit punch juice, sugar or diet cookie, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; music with John Worsham, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and foot cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Potato crunch fish filet, oven roasted baby reds, green beans and Italian roll with margarine or three-meat hoagie, coleslaw, fruit cocktail, 1% or skim milk. Blood pressure checks, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; corn hole, 9:45 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament and pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Pizza joe sandwich on a whole grain hamburger bun, shredded mozzarella cheese, seasoned potato wedges and Italian blend vegetables or creamy cheese tortillas over mixed greens salad with grape tomatoes and black olives, crackers, diced pears, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; bingo, 10:30 a.m.; center closes, 12:30 p.m.

