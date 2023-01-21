Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Jan. 23-27.

Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs, oriental blend vegetables, oven roasted baby reds, cinnamon raisin bread and margarine or Chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing, croutons, mixed greens entrée salad, 100% grape juice, fresh orange, 1% or skim milk. Rummikub and dominoes, 9 a.m.; chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo, 10:15-11 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Sliced roast beef and gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, glazed diced beets and Vienna bread with margarine or ham and American cheese on Vienna bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot raisin salad, lemon pudding or diet pudding, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 9:15 a.m.; bunco or cheat cards, 10:15 a.m.; bingo, 12:30 p.m.; board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Western omelet in cheese sauce, breakfast potatoes, fruit juice and blueberry muffin or roast beef and swiss on whole grain bread with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, glazed pineapple or plain pineapple, 1% or skim milk. Shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; farkle, 9:30 a.m.; music with Kim Eames, 10:30 a.m.; hand, knee and food cards, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: Ham and northern beans, winter mix vegetables and cornbread with margarine or roast beef chef salad, crackers, 100% apple juice, cinnamon or plain apple slices, 1% or skim milk. Question and answers – “Let’s focus on the Center,” 10 a.m.; mystery bingo, 10:30 a.m.; pitch tournament, 12:30 p.m.; pool players, 12:30 p.m.

Friday: Cheeseburger on a wheat hamburger bun with leaf lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickle slices, and coleslaw or ham chef salad, crackers, 100% grape juice, fudge round or diet cookies, 1% or skim milk. Tai Chi, 9:15 a.m.; rummikub, 9:30 a.m.; chair volleyball, 10 a.m.; movie – “Mrs. Wetherby’s Treasure,” 10:30 a.m.